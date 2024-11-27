Arthur Maulet Injury: DNP on Wednesday's estimation

Maulet (calf/knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation.

Maulet has missed the Ravens' last two games due to a calf injury, and Wednesday's estimated DNP suggests he could be sidelined for additional time. The veteran corner has appeared in just three games this season, recording five total tackles. He'll likely miss Baltimore's Week 13 matchup against the Eagles if he can't upgrade to limited practice participation Thursday or Friday.