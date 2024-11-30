Arthur Maulet Injury: Lands on IR

Baltimore placed Maulet (calf/knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Maulet has missed the Ravens' last two games due to calf and knee injuries, and now that he's on injured reserve, he'll be required to miss at least the next four games, making Week 18 against the Browns on Sunday, Jan. 5 the earliest he could return. Tre'Davious White and Jalyn Armour-Davis could see some snaps at the slot corner behind Marlon Humphrey in Maulet's absence.