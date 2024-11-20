Fantasy Football
Arthur Maulet headshot

Arthur Maulet Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Maulet (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Maulet was sidelined for the Ravens' Week 11 loss to the Steelers after sustaining a calf injury in practice earlier in the week, and his DNP on Wednesday suggests that he could be in jeopardy of missing Monday night's matchup against the Chargers. The 31-year-old cornerback likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to play in Week 12.

Arthur Maulet
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
