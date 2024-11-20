Arthur Maulet Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday

Maulet (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Maulet was sidelined for the Ravens' Week 11 loss to the Steelers after sustaining a calf injury in practice earlier in the week, and his DNP on Wednesday suggests that he could be in jeopardy of missing Monday night's matchup against the Chargers. The 31-year-old cornerback likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to play in Week 12.