Arthur Maulet Injury: Practicing this week
Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that Maulet (knee) will practice this week, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Maulet began Baltimore's season on injured reserve due to a knee injury, but he's eligible to return for the team's Week 5 matchup in Cincinnati. The Ravens have three other cornerbacks on their IR, so Maulet's return would be significant for Baltimore's secondary depth. His practice participation during the week will provide a better indication of his potential availability for Sunday's divisional matchup.