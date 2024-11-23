Fantasy Football
Arthur Maulet

Arthur Maulet Injury: Won't play against Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Maulet (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Chargers, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Maulet will be sidelined for a second straight game due to a calf injury, and his next opportunity to play will be Week 13 against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 1. With Maulet sidelined, Tre'Davious White and Jalyn Armour-Davis could see some rotational snaps at slot corner behind Marlon Humphrey.

Arthur Maulet
Baltimore Ravens
