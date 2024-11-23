Arthur Maulet Injury: Won't play against Bolts

Maulet (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Chargers, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Maulet will be sidelined for a second straight game due to a calf injury, and his next opportunity to play will be Week 13 against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 1. With Maulet sidelined, Tre'Davious White and Jalyn Armour-Davis could see some rotational snaps at slot corner behind Marlon Humphrey.