Arthur Maulet Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 3:48pm

Maulet (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

Maulet likely sustained a calf injury in practice this week, as he popped up on Baltimore's injury report as a limited participant Thursday before downgrading to a DNP on Friday. With Maulet sidelined in Week 11, expect Jalyn Armour-Davis and Tre'Davious White to potentially see work as rotational slot cornerbacks.

Arthur Maulet
Baltimore Ravens
