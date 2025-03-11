Fantasy Football
Arthur Maulet News: Cut by Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 4:23pm

Maulet was released by the Ravens on Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Maulet will hit the open market after being limited to just three regular-season games in 2024 due to knee and hamstring injuries, compiling five total tackles (four solo) in those contests. The cornerback will turn 32 years old this offseason and he'll likely operate in a depth role with his next team.

