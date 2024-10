The Seahawks placed Burns on injured reserve Tuesday due to a toe injury, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Burns injured his toe during the Seahawks' Week 6 loss against the 49ers on Thursday. It's the same toe he injured during the preseason, and the 2016 first-round pick will be forced to miss at least the next four regular-season games, making Week 12 against the Cardinals on Nov. 24 the earliest he can return.