Artie Burns Injury: Practice window opens

Burns (toe) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Burns has been sidelined for the Seahawks' last seven games after sustaining a toe injury in a Week 6 loss to the 49ers, but Wednesday's return to practice indicates he's almost past the issue. If activated to Seattle's active roster in time, Burns has a chance to play in Sunday night's matchup against the Packers, likely serving as a depth piece in the Seahawks' secondary.