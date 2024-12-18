Artie Burns News: Joins Seahawks' practice squad
Burns signed with the Seahawks' practice squad Wednesday.
Burns was dropped by Seattle on Tuesday after being activated off injured reserve Saturday, but it now appears he'll remain with the Seahawks after joining their practice squad Wednesday. The veteran corner seems to be past his toe injury and could be elevated to the active roster if the team faces injuries in the secondary later this season.
Artie Burns
Free Agent
