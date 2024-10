Samuel (shoulder) was placed on IR on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Samuel hurt his shoulder prior to the Chargers' season opener but was able to start each of the team's first four games. However, the Week 5 bye didn't help Samuel overcome the issue, and his placement on IR means he'll need to miss at least Los Angeles' next four contests. Cam Hart will likely take Samuel's spot in the starting lineup at cornerback.