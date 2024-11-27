Asante Samuel Injury: Not expected to play Week 13

Speaking with the media Wednesday, coach Jim Harbaugh said the Chargers don't expect Samuel (shoulder) to play Sunday against the Falcons, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Samuel hasn't played since Week 4, and there's been no indication he's close to returning to the practice field despite being eligible to come off injured reserve at any time. When asked if he expected Samuel to play again this season, Harbaugh replied, "I don't know." Kristian Fulton, Elijah Molden, Ja'Sir Taylor, Tarheeb Still and Deane Leonard are filling cornerback duties.