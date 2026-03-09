Asante Samuel News: Re-signing with Pittsburgh
Samuel is re-signing with the Steelers on a one-year, $4 million contract, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.
Samuel played in each of the Steelers' last six regular-season games in 2025 after recovering from neck surgery. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent but will instead remain in Pittsburgh for the 2026 season, likely filling a depth role in the secondary.
