A'Shawn Robinson Injury: Exits Week 18 game with calf issue
Robinson is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup versus Atlanta due to a calf injury, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Robinson was deemed questionable late in the first half. He was putting together a strong performance prior to his departure, racking up five tackles. Jaden Crumedy and Sam Roberts are candidates to step in if for as long as Robinson remains out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now