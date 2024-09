A'Shawn Robinson Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Robinson (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Robinson played through his knee injury in Week 3's win over the Raiders, logging three total tackles over 34 defensive snaps. The Panthers are likely being cautious with Robinson's knee issue, but his Week 4 availability could be in jeopardy if he is not upgraded to at least limited participation Thursday and Friday.