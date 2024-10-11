A'Shawn Robinson Injury: Questionable against Falcons

Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Robinson was dealing with a knee injury that had him questionable before Week 4 against the Bengals, but he was still able to still play the entire matchup. The 6-foot-4 defensive end is coming off a season-high 94 percent defensive snap percentage last week against Chicago, but his true status for Sunday's matchup will be known that morning.