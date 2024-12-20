Fantasy Football
A'Shawn Robinson headshot

A'Shawn Robinson Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 12:06pm

Robinson (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

The veteran defensive lineman appears to be trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's contest, as he downgraded from a limited practice session Thursday to a DNP on Friday. However, if Robinson is able to play through his knee injury in Week 16, he's expected to serve as one of the Panthers' starting defensive ends.

A'Shawn Robinson
Carolina Panthers
