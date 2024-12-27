A'Shawn Robinson Injury: Questionable for Week 17

Robinson (knee/illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucs.

Robinson trended backward in terms of practice participation this week, going from full Wednesday to limited Thursday to DNP on Friday. The Panthers already have three defensive linemen on injured reserve. If Robinson is unable to play Sunday, LaBryan Ray, Jaden Crumedy and Sam Roberts would be left to soak up the snaps on each side of NT Shy Tuttle.