Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
A'Shawn Robinson headshot

A'Shawn Robinson Injury: Questionable for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Robinson (knee/illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucs.

Robinson trended backward in terms of practice participation this week, going from full Wednesday to limited Thursday to DNP on Friday. The Panthers already have three defensive linemen on injured reserve. If Robinson is unable to play Sunday, LaBryan Ray, Jaden Crumedy and Sam Roberts would be left to soak up the snaps on each side of NT Shy Tuttle.

A'Shawn Robinson
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now