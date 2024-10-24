A'Shawn Robinson Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Robinson (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report.

Robinson was unable to play in Week 7 against the Commanders, and he opened this week with a DNP on Wednesday. His ability to practice Thursday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- is a step in the right direction, and Friday's injury report will provide a better sense of his chance of playing Sunday against the Broncos. The Panthers signed Jonathan Harris off Miami's practice squad Tuesday to provide some additional depth at defensive end behind Robinson and LaBryan Ray.