A'Shawn Robinson headshot

A'Shawn Robinson Injury: Won't return vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Robinson (calf) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Robinson suffered a calf injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and the issue is serious enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of the contest. Jaden Crumedy will see more reps at defensive end with the first-team defense the rest of the way.

