Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
A'Shawn Robinson headshot

A'Shawn Robinson News: Cleared to play against Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Robinson (knee/illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Despite being downgraded to a DNP on Friday due to a knee injury and an illness, Robinson has progressed enough over the weekend to be cleared to play Sunday. The 2016 second-round pick has logged 28 tackles (15 solo), including 2.5 sacks, in the five games since the Panthers' Week 11 bye. Robinson will start at defensive end opposite LaBryan Ray while Jaden Crumedy and Sam Roberts serve as the backups.

A'Shawn Robinson
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now