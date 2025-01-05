A'Shawn Robinson News: Good to go Sunday

Robinson (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The defensive end missed the first two practice sessions of the week before participating on a limited basis Friday. Now, the 29-year-old will get to conclude a productive season in which he's played on at least half of the defensive snaps in all 15 games he's played in. Robinson has 75 tackles (42 solo), including 5.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in 2024.