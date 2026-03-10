A'Shawn Robinson News: Released by Carolina
The Panthers released Robinson on Tuesday.
Robinson had one year remaining on his contract, but his diminished production in 2025 is likely the reason he will be released early. The 30-year-old defensive tackle will now be able to seek a new contract once free agency starts Wednesday. Robinson is a durable, time-tested veteran who could strengthen the depth of many teams' interior defensive units.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app