A'Shawn Robinson News: Shows out in OT win

Robinson recorded seven total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 36-30 overtime win over the Cardinals.

The 29-year-old didn't record a sack over the Panthers' first six games this year, but he's since turned his season around, tallying 5.5 sacks over Carolina's last eight games. Robinson, a first-year Panther, has also accumulated 73 total tackles, one pass defended and one forced fumble across 14 appearances this season. He's expected to continue serving as one of the Panthers' top pass rushers as the team travels to Tampa Bay in Week 17.