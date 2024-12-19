Ashton Dulin Injury: Limited in Thursday's practice

Dulin (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Dulin has been sidelined for the Colts' last two games due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Lions in Week 12. His return to practice Thursday indicates that he is progressing in his recovery, and logging a full practice Friday would put him on track to play against the Titans on Sunday. Dulin has been held without a catch since Week 2 against the Packers.