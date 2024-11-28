Fantasy Football
Ashton Dulin headshot

Ashton Dulin Injury: Not practicing again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Dulin (ankle) did not participate in practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Wednesday's session was just a walkthrough but Thursday's was a regular practice. Dulin exited last Sunday's loss to the Lions with the injury. Now, he'll likely need to get in some sort of work Friday to have a chance to play this Sunday against the Patriots.

Ashton Dulin
Indianapolis Colts
