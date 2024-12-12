Ashton Dulin Injury: Not spotted at Thursday's practice

Dulin (ankle) is not participating in the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Dulin hasn't played since Week 12 due to an ankle injury, and despite the Colts coming fresh off a bye, it appears the depth wideout is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's road matchup against the Broncos. If Dulin is indeed unable to suit up versus Denver, his absence will most be felt by Indianapolis on special teams.