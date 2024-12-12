Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ashton Dulin headshot

Ashton Dulin Injury: Not spotted at Thursday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Dulin (ankle) is not participating in the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Dulin hasn't played since Week 12 due to an ankle injury, and despite the Colts coming fresh off a bye, it appears the depth wideout is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's road matchup against the Broncos. If Dulin is indeed unable to suit up versus Denver, his absence will most be felt by Indianapolis on special teams.

Ashton Dulin
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now