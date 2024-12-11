Ashton Dulin Injury: Opens week as DNP

Dulin (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Dulin missed the Colts' Week 13 win over the Patriots and has yet to return to practice since sustaining an ankle injury the game prior. The Malone product will likely be sidelined for the second consecutive game in a Week 15 matchup against the Broncos if he can't practice in a limited fashion Thursday or Friday. However, if he can play in Sunday's contest, he'll primarily add value to Indianapolis' special-teams unit.