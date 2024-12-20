Ashton Dulin Injury: Questionable to face Tennessee

Dulin (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Dulin was able to get in a full practice Friday following a limited session Thursday. With Alec Pierce (concussion) ruled out, Dulin and rookie Adonai Mitchell are expected to see increased snaps behind Michael Pittman and Josh Downs. Dulin has missed the last two games and is known more for his blocking prowess at the position. He has two catches for 67 yards and one touchdown this season but hasn't caught a pass since Week 2.