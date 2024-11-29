Ashton Dulin Injury: Ruled out for Week 13

Dulin (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against New England, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

Foster injured his ankle last Sunday against the Lions, and he won't suit up versus the Patriots after being unable to practice all week. The fifth-year wideout hasn't recorded a catch since Week 2, so his absence isn't likely to have a significant impact on Indianapolis' offensive game plan. The Colts are on bye next week, which will give Dulin extra time to try to recover in time for Week 15.