Ashton Dulin Injury: Ruled out to face Denver
Dulin (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Dulin won't be available for the Colts in Week 15 due to an ankle injury that's kept him sidelined since he initially suffered it Week 12 against Detroit. With Dulin unavailable, rookie fifth-round pick Anthony Gould could get a chance to contribute in a depth role on offense, as well as on special teams.
