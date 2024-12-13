Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ashton Dulin headshot

Ashton Dulin Injury: Ruled out to face Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Dulin (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Dulin won't be available for the Colts in Week 15 due to an ankle injury that's kept him sidelined since he initially suffered it Week 12 against Detroit. With Dulin unavailable, rookie fifth-round pick Anthony Gould could get a chance to contribute in a depth role on offense, as well as on special teams.

Ashton Dulin
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now