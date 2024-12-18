Ashton Dulin Injury: Still nursing ankle issue
Dulin (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Dulin has been sidelined for the Colts' last two games due to an ankle injury sustained in a Week 12 loss to the Lions, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he's in jeopardy of missing additional time. The Malone product almost certainly needs to practice in a limited fashion Thursday or Friday in order to play Sunday, when the Colts take on the Titans.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now