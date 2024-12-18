Fantasy Football
Ashton Dulin Injury: Still nursing ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Dulin (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Dulin has been sidelined for the Colts' last two games due to an ankle injury sustained in a Week 12 loss to the Lions, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he's in jeopardy of missing additional time. The Malone product almost certainly needs to practice in a limited fashion Thursday or Friday in order to play Sunday, when the Colts take on the Titans.

Ashton Dulin
Indianapolis Colts
