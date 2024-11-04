Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ashton Dulin headshot

Ashton Dulin News: Gets pair of touches Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Dulin did not catch either of his two targets, but he took two rushes for 17 yards during Sunday's 21-13 loss at Minnesota.

Dulin saw very limited action on offense again in Week 9, but the Colts tried to funnel the ball to him when he was on the field, and he recorded two touches in a game for the first time this season. However, at least as long as Josh Downs remains healthy, Dulin still won't have much fantasy appeal.

Ashton Dulin
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now