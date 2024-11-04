Ashton Dulin News: Gets pair of touches Sunday

Dulin did not catch either of his two targets, but he took two rushes for 17 yards during Sunday's 21-13 loss at Minnesota.

Dulin saw very limited action on offense again in Week 9, but the Colts tried to funnel the ball to him when he was on the field, and he recorded two touches in a game for the first time this season. However, at least as long as Josh Downs remains healthy, Dulin still won't have much fantasy appeal.