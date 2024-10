Dulin had one carry for nine yards but didn't have any targets in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.

Dulin played on 15 of the offense's 70 snaps as the Colts frequented multiple-receiver sets playing from behind much of the game. Dulin is a key special-teams player, but he won't get many more snaps per game as the No. 5 receiver on offense barring injuries elsewhere in the receiving corps.