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Ashton Dulin News: Ticketed for backup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Dulin may play more special teams after the Colts signed Keenan Allen this summer, Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

A thin depth chart put Dulin in position for a top-three role, but the Colts now hope to have Allen, Alec Pierce (ankle) and Josh Downs (calf) all ready for Week 1. In all likelihood, Dulin is merely competing with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for the No. 4 WR role at this point.

Ashton Dulin
Indianapolis Colts
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