Ashton Jeanty Injury: Believed to be nursing low-ankle sprain

The Raiders are optimistic that the injury Jeanty sustained during practice Sunday is a "more low than high" ankle sprain and not considered a long-term concern, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While the Raiders are wholly confident that Jeanty avoided a season-ending injury after he was unable to put weight on his right leg while leaving the field Sunday, the second-year running back is still in danger of missing the team's Week 1 game against the Dolphins, according to Rapoport. Jeanty will at the very least sit out Thursday's preseason finale versus the 49ers, and his status for the start of the regular season will be determined by his practice activity (or lack thereof) over the next two weeks. Rookie Mike Washington would be in line to serve as the Raiders' feature back if Jeanty ends up sitting out Week 1.