Ashton Jeanty News: Could see even more playing time?

New Raiders coach Klint Kubiak hinted Wednesday that Jeanty could play even more of an every-down workhorse role in his second season, Paul Gutierrez of the team's official site reports.

It comes off as typical coach speak that is routinely thrown around at this stage of the offseason, but it's at least worth noting nonetheless. "It's important to have a quality second back, but the best player has got to play, and we've got to get them on the field as much as we can," Kubiak said. "I don't know the play-snap percentage, but you look at Christian McCaffrey, his play-snap percentage is high. So, those great backs, they don't want to come off the field." Only nine running backs handled more carries and played more snaps than Jeanty last season, so it'll be tough to truly put significantly more on his plate in 2026, but the hope is for far better efficiency behind an improved offensive line with better coaching and quarterback play. Currently in the mix for RB touches that don't go to Jeanty are rookie fourth-rounder Mike Washington, as well as Dylan Laube, Chris Collier and UDFA addition Roman Hemby.