Ashton Jeanty News: Declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Jeanty has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, per a post from his personal X account.

Jeanty has separated himself from the rest of the pack of running backs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, and it's a strong crop at the position. He sported the best rushing grade in the nation from PFF, and it' easy to see why. He closed out the year rushing 375 times for 2,595 yards and 29 touchdowns, but the star back also averaged an FBS-best 5.25 yards after contact per attempt (minimum 75 attempts). No other back to total at least 200 carries even cracks the top 10 in that category. He's both explosive and elusive, and the only knock will likely be the volume of carries he handled with the Broncos, totaling 750 and 830 total touches during his three seasons. Even so, he's viewed as a likely first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a rare feat for running backs in recent seasons.