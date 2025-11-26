Field Yates of ESPN previously noted that Jeanty emerged from Week 12 action with an ankle injury that he sustained late in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns, a game in which the running back recorded an 81 percent snap share, while carrying 17 times for 50 yards and catching all eight of his targets for 58 yard and a TD. On Monday, coach Pete Carroll indicated that he didn't believe Jeanty's ankle issue was anything severe, a notion that has now been confirmed by the fact that the Raiders' lead back is working without restrictions ahead of this weekend's game against the Chargers.