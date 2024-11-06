Fantasy Football
Ashtyn Davis headshot

Ashtyn Davis Injury: Begins week as limited

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Davis (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old has missed the Jets' last two games after sustaining a concussion in the team's Week 7 loss to the Steelers. However, Wednesday's limited practice session suggests that Davis could be nearing a return to the field. He still must pass through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up in Week 10, when the Jets travel to Arizona.

Ashtyn Davis
New York Jets
