Ashtyn Davis Injury: Begins week as limited

Davis (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old has missed the Jets' last two games after sustaining a concussion in the team's Week 7 loss to the Steelers. However, Wednesday's limited practice session suggests that Davis could be nearing a return to the field. He still must pass through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up in Week 10, when the Jets travel to Arizona.