Ashtyn Davis headshot

Ashtyn Davis Injury: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Davis was diagnosed with a concussion in Week 7, which has forced him to miss the Jets' last two games. His full practice Thursday indicates he's progressing through the league's concussion protocols, but Davis will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before being able to play Sunday against the Cardinals.

Ashtyn Davis
New York Jets
