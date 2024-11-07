Ashtyn Davis Injury: Logs full practice Thursday
Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Davis was diagnosed with a concussion in Week 7, which has forced him to miss the Jets' last two games. His full practice Thursday indicates he's progressing through the league's concussion protocols, but Davis will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before being able to play Sunday against the Cardinals.
