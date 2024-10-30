Ashtyn Davis Injury: Will miss second straight game

Davis (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Texans.

Davis suffered a concussion during the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Steelers. He hasn't been able to practice since the injury, and he still has a number of steps ahead of him before clearing the league's concussion protocols. Davis' next chance at suiting up will be against Arizona on Sunday, Nov. 10. Jalen Mills and Isaiah Oliver will be the Jets' starting safeties Thursday due to Davis and Tony Adams (hamstring) both being ruled out.