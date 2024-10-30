Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ashtyn Davis headshot

Ashtyn Davis Injury: Will miss second straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Davis (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Texans.

Davis suffered a concussion during the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Steelers. He hasn't been able to practice since the injury, and he still has a number of steps ahead of him before clearing the league's concussion protocols. Davis' next chance at suiting up will be against Arizona on Sunday, Nov. 10. Jalen Mills and Isaiah Oliver will be the Jets' starting safeties Thursday due to Davis and Tony Adams (hamstring) both being ruled out.

Ashtyn Davis
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now