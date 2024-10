Davis (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Davis was unable to pass through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol after sustaining the injury in the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Steelers, so it's no surprise he won't suit up Sunday. Expect Jalen Mills to see increased work in the Jets' secondary with Davis sidelined in Week 8.