Ashtyn Davis News: Clears concussion protocols

Davis (concussion) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Arizona, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Davis has missed the Jets' last two games due to a concussion he suffered in Week 7. He was able to finish the week with consecutive full practices, and he has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocols. Davis should reclaim his starting spot at strong safety for Sunday's game alongside free safety Tony Adams.