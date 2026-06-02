Ashtyn Davis headshot

Ashtyn Davis News: Headed to San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Lions signed Davis on Tuesday.

Davis is coming off a solid season in Miami, where he recorded a career-high 65 tackles (43 solo) across 15 games. The 29-year-old had spent his entire five-year career with the Jets before signing with the Dolphins in 2025 and will look to earn a spot on San Francisco's final roster for the upcoming campaign.

Ashtyn Davis
San Francisco 49ers
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