Ashtyn Davis News: Headed to San Francisco
The Lions signed Davis on Tuesday.
Davis is coming off a solid season in Miami, where he recorded a career-high 65 tackles (43 solo) across 15 games. The 29-year-old had spent his entire five-year career with the Jets before signing with the Dolphins in 2025 and will look to earn a spot on San Francisco's final roster for the upcoming campaign.
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