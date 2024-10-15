Fantasy Football
Ashtyn Davis News: Sees increased snaps sans Clark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 15, 2024

Davis finished Monday's 23-20 loss to the Bills with nine tackles (six solo).

Davis got an extended run at strong safety Monday after starter Chuck Clark left in the first half due to a high-ankle sprain. Davis ended the game with the second-most tackles on the Jets behind Jamien Sherwood (13), and the former played a season-high 65 snaps on defense. With Clark on injured reserve, Davis could be the Jets' starting safety for the foreseeable future alongside free safety Tony Adams.

