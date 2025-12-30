It took until Week 17 of the 2025 season, but Davis finally recorded his first interception of the year after picking off Baker Mayfield midway through the fourth quarter. Davis tied a season high with seven tackles, and the 2020 third-rounder has logged at least six stops in six of his last eight games. He's up to 60 combined tackles through 14 regular-season games, and this Sunday against the Patriots presents his final opportunity to surpass his career-high tackling mark from the 2021 campaign as a member of the Jets (62 combined tackles across 13 regular-season games).