Asim Richards headshot

Asim Richards Injury: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

The Cowboys activated Richards (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday.

Richards was placed on injured reserve in late November after suffering a high-ankle sprain during the Cowboys' Week 12 win over the Commanders. He was designated to return from IR on Tuesday and was a full participant in practice all week, though he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Asim Richards
Dallas Cowboys
