Asim Richards Injury: Activated off IR
The Cowboys activated Richards (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday.
Richards was placed on injured reserve in late November after suffering a high-ankle sprain during the Cowboys' Week 12 win over the Commanders. He was designated to return from IR on Tuesday and was a full participant in practice all week, though he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
