Asim Richards Injury: Designated to return from IR
Richards (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Richards has been on the shelf since late November while nursing a high-ankle sprain, but he will now be able to return to practice. With only two games left in the season for the Cowboys, it's unclear if Richards will be able to appear in another contest in 2024.
