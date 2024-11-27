Fantasy Football
Asim Richards headshot

Asim Richards Injury: Goes on IR due to ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

The Cowboys placed Richards (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Richards suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Cowboys' 34-26 win over the Commanders this past Sunday. By being placed on injured reserve, Richards will be required to miss at least the next four regular-season games, which makes Week 17 against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 29 the earliest he is eligible to return from IR.

Asim Richards
Dallas Cowboys
