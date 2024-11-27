Asim Richards Injury: Goes on IR due to ankle injury
The Cowboys placed Richards (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Richards suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Cowboys' 34-26 win over the Commanders this past Sunday. By being placed on injured reserve, Richards will be required to miss at least the next four regular-season games, which makes Week 17 against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 29 the earliest he is eligible to return from IR.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now